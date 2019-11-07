Reynolds, Alma Lillian (Willis) Passed away on November 5, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born to Howard and Celeste (Sparks) Willis on June 15, 1937 in Independence, Kansas. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom Reynolds; son, Jerry Reynolds and brother, Donald Willis. She is survived by her children, Gary Reynolds, Sheree Reynolds, Larry Reynolds; siblings, Carol (Larry) McAdoo, William (Sue) Willis, Rita Willis; grandchildren, Thomas, Rhianna, Jesiah, Erin, Rusty, Devin and eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Friday, 2:00 pm at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 7, 2019