Wing, Alma Maxine 94, Retired Administrative Assistant of Production at the Wichita Eagle, died Friday, May 24, 2019. Visitation will be from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, May 31, 2019, at First Evangelical Free Church. Alma was a concert violinist and taught violin and viola, and was a former member of Mulvane Camping Club. She enjoyed sewing and teaching others how to sew. Preceded in death by her husband, Dale Edward Wing; brother, Carl H. Moll, Jr.; parents, Carl, Sr. and Lottie Moll. Survived by her son, Calvin (Vivian) Wing of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Allan Edward Wing of New Braunfels, TX, Rebecca Elizabeth Wing of Katy, TX, Kelli Allison (Josh) Peters of Maize, KS, Thomas Scott (Meagan) Mitchell of Andover, KS; 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: First Evangelical Free Church, 1825 N. Woodlawn, Wichita, KS 67208. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2019