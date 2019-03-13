Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Almla M. Groner. View Sign

Groner, Alma M. Alma M. Groner, 80, went to be with the Lord on Mar. 8, 2019. She was born in St. Mark's, KS to John & Elizabeth (Mohr) Brand. She worked as a phlebotomist at St. Francis Hospital until she adopted her 2 children, she later went on to volunteer at St. Francis Hospital. She was a wonderful homemaker and an advocate for Right to Life, she helped her husband manage their lawn and landscape business as well as Groner's Jewelry Store. She loved to travel and never knew a stranger, she had a very outgoing and kind personality. Alma is survived by her two children, Tim (DeAnn) Groner, and Stacey Groner; three grandchildren; Emily Perser, Amanda Groner, and Grant Groner, three brothers; Eugene (Mary) Brand, Sylvester Brand, and Leon (Marci) Brand, three sisters; Dorothy Youngers, Doris Brand, and Karlene (Ron) Weber. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 33 years, John "Joe" Groner, brother Dennis Brand, and nephew, Jeff Brand. Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, Mar. 13., at 7:00 p.m., Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Mar., 14, 2019 both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 861 N Socora Wichita, KS 67212. Internment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or .

Groner, Alma M. Alma M. Groner, 80, went to be with the Lord on Mar. 8, 2019. She was born in St. Mark's, KS to John & Elizabeth (Mohr) Brand. She worked as a phlebotomist at St. Francis Hospital until she adopted her 2 children, she later went on to volunteer at St. Francis Hospital. She was a wonderful homemaker and an advocate for Right to Life, she helped her husband manage their lawn and landscape business as well as Groner's Jewelry Store. She loved to travel and never knew a stranger, she had a very outgoing and kind personality. Alma is survived by her two children, Tim (DeAnn) Groner, and Stacey Groner; three grandchildren; Emily Perser, Amanda Groner, and Grant Groner, three brothers; Eugene (Mary) Brand, Sylvester Brand, and Leon (Marci) Brand, three sisters; Dorothy Youngers, Doris Brand, and Karlene (Ron) Weber. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 33 years, John "Joe" Groner, brother Dennis Brand, and nephew, Jeff Brand. Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, Mar. 13., at 7:00 p.m., Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Mar., 14, 2019 both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 861 N Socora Wichita, KS 67212. Internment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or . Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.