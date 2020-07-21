Koster, Alpha Martin 97, died July 12, 2020. Born July 27, 1922, son of the late Peter Carl Martin and Maude Emma Koster. Preceded in death by wife Lilly Katherine "Kathy" Koster. Survived by three daughters, Connie Kappes of Florida, Susan Koster of Colorado, and Patty (Henry) Torgramsen of Washington; one grandson, Myles Nelson of Washington; two great grandchildren, many nephews, and nieces. Alpha will be laid to rest July 23, 10:00 am, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Wichita, KS. He was a USAF World War II Veteran. Graveside services will include Military Honors.