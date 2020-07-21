1/1
Alpha Martin Koster
1922 - 2020
Koster, Alpha Martin 97, died July 12, 2020. Born July 27, 1922, son of the late Peter Carl Martin and Maude Emma Koster. Preceded in death by wife Lilly Katherine "Kathy" Koster. Survived by three daughters, Connie Kappes of Florida, Susan Koster of Colorado, and Patty (Henry) Torgramsen of Washington; one grandson, Myles Nelson of Washington; two great grandchildren, many nephews, and nieces. Alpha will be laid to rest July 23, 10:00 am, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Wichita, KS. He was a USAF World War II Veteran. Graveside services will include Military Honors.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 21, 2020
Rest Alpha, until you hear at dawn,
the low, clear reveille of God.

Thank you for your service to this nation. U.S. Army Air Force, WWII.
Harry Simpson
