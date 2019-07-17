MT. VERNON-Knoblauch, Alphons J. 93, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born October 29, 1925 to Peter and Margaret Knoblauch in Mt. Vernon, KS. Alphons was a WWII Navy Veteran and later retired from Beechcraft after 43 years. Alphons was married to Elvera Knoblauch (Helten) for 60 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Elvera, daughter Susan Jacobson (Knoblauch), and 3 brothers and 3 sisters. He is survived by his daughters Jane Taylor (CL), Mary Kay Mahaffey Kevin), son Steve Knoblauch, and son-in-law Steve Jacobson, 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Memorials may be made to: St. Rose Catholic Church Building Fund. Rosary will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 7:00p.m. Funeral Mass, Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:30a.m., both at St. Rose Catholic Church, Mt. Vernon, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, KS
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 17, 2019