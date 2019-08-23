Jackson, Alta Nadyne "Mickey" age 95, finally joined her soul mate and dance partner on August 19, 2019. She was one of many children born to William and Alta Rice on December 26, 1923, near Osceola, Missouri. She married the love of her life, Lee Edward Jackson, on March 29, 1942 and had many exciting adventures. Mickey enjoyed traveling with Lee, going to craft shows, dancing, and spoiling her family. She had a heart of gold and a beautiful soul, and will be sorely missed by all. Mickey was preceded in death by her loving husband of 75 years, Lee Jackson; parents, William and Alta Rice; and numerous brothers and sisters. She is survived by son, Ronald (Debbie) Jackson; granddaughters, Robyn (Mike) Marrero, Brooke (Curt) Wheeler, Shana (Rick) Florez; grandson, Jeremiah (RandiLynne) Wheeler; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Andey, Devin, Jessica, Tyler, Caitlin, Erika, Justin, Tom, Katie, Roxana, Veronica, Noah, Gabriel, Jade, and Justin; and 12 great-great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at White Chapel Cemetery. Grammy and Pepa....now, together forever!!
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019