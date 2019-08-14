Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alva Juanita Hufford. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Hufford, Alva Juanita age 85, of El Dorado, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at home in Wichita, Kansas. She was born December 2, 1933 in Silver Point, Tennessee, the daughter of Robert Rosco and Minnie Bell Denny-Gambrell. She attended school in Cherry Hill, Tennessee, and received her High School diploma later in her years. Juanita married Charles D. Hufford of Fredonia, Kansas on April 30, 1957. They resided in El Dorado, Kansas while Juanita worked several enjoyable years for Beechcraft Aerospace. Juanita lived life to the fullest through simple measures; fishing with friends and family, lots of backyard cookouts, and being in the kitchen were just a few of her favorite past times. Juanita was preceded in death by her Husband Charles D. Hufford of 62 years, as well as 5 brothers and 7 sisters. She is survived by her children Willard Menne of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Bruce Menne of Jacksonville, Florida, Susan Menne of Wichita, Kansas, Tony Hufford of Andover, Kansas, and Paula Hufford of Andover, Kansas, 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and her sister Henrietta Hall of Peru, Indiana.



Hufford, Alva Juanita age 85, of El Dorado, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at home in Wichita, Kansas. She was born December 2, 1933 in Silver Point, Tennessee, the daughter of Robert Rosco and Minnie Bell Denny-Gambrell. She attended school in Cherry Hill, Tennessee, and received her High School diploma later in her years. Juanita married Charles D. Hufford of Fredonia, Kansas on April 30, 1957. They resided in El Dorado, Kansas while Juanita worked several enjoyable years for Beechcraft Aerospace. Juanita lived life to the fullest through simple measures; fishing with friends and family, lots of backyard cookouts, and being in the kitchen were just a few of her favorite past times. Juanita was preceded in death by her Husband Charles D. Hufford of 62 years, as well as 5 brothers and 7 sisters. She is survived by her children Willard Menne of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Bruce Menne of Jacksonville, Florida, Susan Menne of Wichita, Kansas, Tony Hufford of Andover, Kansas, and Paula Hufford of Andover, Kansas, 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and her sister Henrietta Hall of Peru, Indiana. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019

