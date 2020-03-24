Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alverna Sue (Mills) Malcom. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Home - Andover 502 W. Central Avenue Andover , KS 67002 (316)-733-1020 Send Flowers Notice

ANDOVER-Malcom, Alverna Sue (Mills) 93, went home to be with the Lord on March 20, 2020 in the care of her family at home. Born near Bucklin, Kansas to Warren and Sue (Ireland) Mills, February 13, 1927, Alverna attended one-room schools through her elementary years before graduating from Mulvane High School. She furthered her education at Southwestern College in Winfield, KS and taught 4 years at one-room schoolhouses near Mulvane, KS. She majored in Education and earned a minor in Music at Wichita State University. She married Charles Malcom on June 5, 1949 and they made their home in Andover, KS where they raised 3 children. Charles became the owner and operator of Malcom Auto Center where Alverna was bookkeeper for several years. She was deeply involved in her church, teaching Sunday School, serving as Sunday School Superintendant, singing solos and for 41 years was a member of the church choir. She led and hosted Bible Studies in her home and her individual study of Bible was evidenced by her life and actions. Alverna was preceded in death by by her parents, Warren and Sue Mills; brother Vernon Mills; and grandson Aaron Malcolm. She is survived by her husband, Charles Malcom, Andover, KS; brother Kenneth Mills (Joyce), Stockton, CA; 3 children, Ronald Malcom (Luellen), Keith Malcom, and Linda Gregg (Len Sr.), all of Andover, KS; 7 grandchildren, Leah Parsons (Joshua), Huntingtown, Maryland, Lauren Crabtree, Andover, KS, Reid Malcom (Kanya), Wichita, KS, Len Gregg, Jr. (Cara), Maize, KS, Allison Gregg, Houston, TX, John Gregg, Andover, KS, and Alexander Gregg, Andover, KS; 8 great-grandchildren, Ava Crabtree, Ryder Malcom, Thomas Elias, Jacob Malcom, Annalisa Gregg, Ben Parsons, Ireland Parsons and Megan Gregg. A Celebration of Life Service will be on March 25th at Grace First, 14725 E. Harry St., Wichita, KS. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic only family will attend the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219. We invite family and friends to view the web broadcast on facebook either live or after the service at:

