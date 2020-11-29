Alvin (Bill) D. Morphis

May 7, 1927 - November 27, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Bill passed peacefully Friday morning 11/27/2020. He was born in Buena Vista, TN on May 7, 1927. He spent many years serving this nation. He served in the US Navy from May 1944 to June 1946. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal Japan. He served in the US Army July 1946 until April 1949. He served in the Air Force from November 1949 until November 1953. He continued his service in the Air National Guard until January 1970. He was awarded the American Defense, American Campaign, and Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medals. His military service brought him to Wichita Kansas, where he met Audrey (Jeri) Warrenburg and married her in Jan 1952. They remained in Wichita raising their three children, Linda (James) McNeill, William "Bill" Morphis, and Brenda (Rich) Bishop, all of Wichita. Bill had a great love of camping and spent decades camping at Cheney. He would never turn down a cool beer. He is survived by his wife, Jeri, three children, little dog Benji, numerous grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. The family would like to thank Harry Haynes Hospice for all of their care.





