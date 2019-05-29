Alvin E. Harr

Harr, Alvin E. age 85, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Alvin was born November 18, 1933 in Wichita, Kansas to Levi and Juanita Harr. Alvin served in the Korean War in the Army. He worked as an auditor for the Bank of MidAmerica for several years and then moved to First Choice Credit Union, where he retired. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Darlene Armstrong. He is survived by his niece Sherri (David) Moreno. Funeral service will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 am with a visitation 1-hr prior, both at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2019
