ANDALE-Winter, Alvin H. 90, passed away on April 3, 2019. He was born on May 11, 1928 to the late Albert and Josephine (Wetta) Winter. He is survived by his children; Kent (Susan) of Andale, Fredric (Nancy) of St Mark, Alison (Rick) Stookey of Broken Arrow, OK. Stepchildren: Bill Maus, Ken Maus, Barb Mason, and Brad Maus. Sisters: Ethel Perry of Wichita, Mary Lue Koenigs of Goddard. 15 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Margaret Anne (Dugan) Winter and 2nd wife Jolene Strunk Maus Winter. Children; Brian Winter, Stanley Winter and Grandson Nathan Winter. Step-daughter Karen Spexarth. Siblings; Francis Winter, Raphael (Butch) Winter, Dorothy Clasen, Helen Thome, Edna Rettenmaier, and JoAnn Koenigs. Rosary to be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 5:30 pm with Funeral Mass to be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:30 am both at St Joseph Catholic Church, Andale, KS. Memorials established with Priest Retirement and Education Fund, Wichita Diocese or Knight of Columbus, #2217, Andale, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS.

