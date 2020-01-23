Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin Henning. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Henning, Alvin 71, Al was born in Wichita, KS on October 2nd, 1948. He spent his life as an entrepreneur venturing from a fish market, to roofer, to his final occupation as a drain layer. He was a Father, Grandpa, and a Great-Grandpa. Al was an outdoorsman in all senses of the word with an innate love of hunting and fishing which he passed on to his children. He is survived by his five children, Joe (Michelle), Alex, Dominic (Kasi), and Tony Henning, as well as Romayne Caire (Dominic). He is also survived by his companion, Sue Tague, three brothers, one sister, thirteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Bernadine Henning, as well as granddaughter, Heather Henning. The Celebration of Life will be held at Pathway Church, 18800 W Kellogg Drive, Goddard, KS starting at 5:00 PM with dinner and visitation following on January 27th, 2020.

