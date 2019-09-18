Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin J. Rayl. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Rayl, Alvin J. an unfailing kind and loyal man, passed away Sunday, September 15th with family close. Born in Wichita, Alvin attended South High School before joining the U.S. Army. He served in the 25th Infantry during Vietnam, and was primarily stationed in Hawaii. Following his service, he lived in Hawaii for several years working as a chef before returning to Wichita. Alvin refereed his son's soccer games and coached his daughter's soccer team for many years. In early 2018 he retired from Via Christi, and happily moved to the countryside. Alvin loved gardening, hunting and fishing, and cooking. He will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Patricia. Survived by father Billy Joe, mother Rita, brother David, sister Nancy, daughter Shannon, son Christopher, daughter Marijana, and granddaughter Rosa. Informal memorial will take place Thursday the 19th, between 4-7pm at Park Villa in North Riverside Park.

