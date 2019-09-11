Allen , Alvin M. "Pappy" was born May 3, 1926 in Boley, Oklahoma, passed away September 6, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Patricia; one daughter, Janet (Patrick); five sons: Ronnie (Jennifer), Sterling (Brenda), Larry (Debra), Robert (Denise), Dale (Robin); step-daughter, Shondalyn (DeAndre), step-son, Jeffery (Kim); 32 grandchildren; 73 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn Owens; one uncle, Willie Houston. Alvin was employed by Cudahy, the Coleman Company and Boeing, retiring in 1991. Celebration of Life will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019