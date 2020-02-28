Alyce Mae Miner

Service Information
Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory - Augusta
201 East Fifth
Augusta, KS
67010
(316)-775-6363
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Andover United Methodist Church
Notice
ANDOVER-Miner, Alyce Mae
95, died on Feb 22, 2020. Surviving children: Bruce (Gillian) Miner of Austin, Texas, Galen Thomas Miner of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Gaynelle "Nell" (Ron) Mayes of Andover; 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Alyce was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband. Memorial services will be Saturday, Feb 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Andover United Methodist Church. Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory, 201 East Fifth, Augusta, Kansas 67010, 316 775-6363, www.dunsfordfh.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 28, 2020
