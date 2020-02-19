Crockett, Alzetta M. Aged 87, passed away February 16, 2020. She was a devoted member of the Pratt 2nd Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Marion, parents James and Jimmie (Barnett), daughter Gloria, 7 siblings, and 2 great-grandchildren. She is survived by daughter Joyce Wheaton, brother Hersie Sanders, sisters Ruby Gamble and Inez Smith, 6 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. Visitation will be held Fri., Feb. 21, from 6-8pm at Resthaven Mortuary. Homegoing Service will be held Saturday, February 22, at 1pm at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1625 N. Madison Ave, Wichita, KS 67214 with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020