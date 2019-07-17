Amanda Dawn "Mandi" Spillman

  • "Prayers for peace and comfort "
    - Amy Williams
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Johnny Davis
  • "I am Truly and deeply sorry for your Loss. My warmest..."
    - M C
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
HAYSVILLE-Spillman, Amanda Dawn "Mandi" age 35, passed away Sunday, July 14th, 2019. Visitation 2pm - 8pm, Family Greeting 5-7pm Thursday; Celebration of Life 2pm Friday, July 19th, both at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Mary Sarver; grandfathers, Wayne Spillman and Harold Burris; aunt, Julie Burris. Mandi is survived by her parents, Chuck and Gayla Anderson; children, Zandra and Damien Spillman; grandparents, Farrell and Sue Hauser, grandmother, Delilah Spillman; grandmother, Sharon Burris; brother, Brandon Permenter; uncle, Lenny Adams; loving extended family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the , 608 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 17, 2019
