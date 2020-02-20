Amare' Diaj' Holt

Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Holt, Amare' Diaj' born December 23, 1997 Wichita, Kansas, passed away February 12, 2020. Former Spirit AeroSystems Employee. Survived by Parents Father Hameed (Vern) Holt and Mother Tomekia Jones. Brothers & Sisters Taj, Akilah, Qyree, K'mari and King, Grandparents Tommy Lee and Rosie Jones, Theodore Bernard Holt and Gloria M. Stallworth. Celebratioin of Life at St. Mark United Methodist Church Saturday, February 22, 2020 1:00 PM. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2020
