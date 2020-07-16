1/
Amelia A. "Amy" Bernhardt
DERBY-Bernhardt, Amelia A. "Amy" age 65, retired supervisor for the United State Post Office, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Visitation 1- 8 pm Thursday, July 16, with family greeting friends 5-7 pm, memorial service 2 pm Friday, July 17, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Amy is preceded in death by her father, Albert Goodman. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Chris; sons, Jeremy, of Liberal, Adrian, of McPherson; daughters, Katrina, of Pretty Prairie, Tomica, of Wichita; mother, Ida Mae Goodman, of Pretty Prairie; brother, William Goodman (Leann), of Dodge City; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. A memorial has been established with the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 16, 2020.
