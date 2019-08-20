NEWTON-Arellano, Amelia Carol (Hernandez) 83, died on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Asbury Park in Newton, Ks. She was born March 13, 1936 in Wichita, Kansas to her parents Guadalupe Oliva Hernandez and Carolina (Juarez) Hernandez. She graduated from St. Mary's Cathedral High School in 1954. In 1955, Amelia met the love of her life-soon to be her future husband-Jesse Arellano, at a basketball tournament; the two married on December 22, 1957 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Newton, Kansas. Married for 62 years, they raised their family in Newton. Amelia is survived by her husband and seven children: Michael Arellano of Newton, Teresa (late husband, Steven) Belgard of Newton; James (Stacy) Arellano of Newton; Debra (Carl) Burch of Newton; Richard (Lori) Arellano of Newton; Steven (Angie) Arellano of Asheville, North Carolina; and Stephanie (Chris) Snyder of Newton. An amazing grandparent, she loved her 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Amelia was preceded in death by her parents Guadalupe and Carolina. She will be joining, in heaven, her son-in-law Steven Belgard, grandson Brian Scott Arellano, and great grandson Evan Scott Lewis. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Brian Arellano Memorial Scholarship, Caring Hands Humane Society and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation c/o Broadway Colonial Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30am Friday, August 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Newton, Kansas. Visitation will be held at 6:00pm Thursday, August 22, 2019 with Rosary to follow at 7:00pm, both at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Newton, Kansas. Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks.

