Toussand, Amelia P. Amelia Theresa Perkins Toussand (105) passed away on December 13, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1915 in Mamou, LA and was preceded in death by her husband, Adam Toussand; parents Josiah Perkins and Elenore Fontenot Perkins; children, Laura Batiste and Sidney Toussant; grandchildren, Gwendolyn Batiste and Derrick Batiste. She is survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Holland, Kim (Norvell) Bufford, Darryl (DaNita) Batiste, Daphanie (Kevin) Pointer and Willie Bushnell. Rosary, 7pm on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 and Funeral Mass at 10am on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, both at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 3000 E. 13th St. N., Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 19, 2019