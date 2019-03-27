HAYSVILLE-Guitz, Amiel J. "AJ" 88, was born March 17, 1931 in Morgantown, WV to Annabell Brison and John Guitz. Died March 21, 2019 in Haysville, KS. Visitation will be provided by Bigelow Funeral Home, 2310 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS on Wednesday, March 27th from 11am - 6pm. Burial will be Thursday, March 28th at 2pm at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield, KS.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amiel J. "AJ" Guitz.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 27, 2019