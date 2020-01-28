Becker, Amy 45, beloved wife, mother, daughter and friend, died Saturday, January 25, 2020. Amy was a Compliance and Audit Officer at Credit Union of America. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Friday January 31, at Pathway Church, Westlink Campus. Amy is survived by her parents, David and Janet Haines; husband, Josh; parents-in-law, Cherise and Larry Becker; children, Clay, Ivy, Annie and Griffin; brother, Casey, and grandmother, Jessie Swinson. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Becker Children's Education Fund 166656, c/o Credit Union of America, 711 W. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67213 or any Credit Union of America location. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 28, 2020