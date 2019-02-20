Galano, Amy 81, Living with Alzheimers disease for almost 10 years, Amy passed away Sunday morning, February 17, 2019. In 2009 it was clear she should not live on her own. She came from Hilo, Hawaii to live with, her daughter in Los Angeles, CA, and later with her son in Wichita, KS. She lived in their home through 2012. Until she required 24 hour care. We were lucky to find an excellent memory care nursing home less than 5 minutes away. She received excellent care and was well liked and well cared for by all the nursing home staff. As her memories faded and dementia grew she was happy and content here. She is at peace and now reunited with our Dad. We love you Mom, until we meet again. Preceded in death by husband Cesar Galano. Survived by children Jolie (Jim Spiedel) Yamashita, Elden (Karen) Galano, 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great- grandchildren. Service will be Friday, February 22, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Visitation Thursday 5:00-7:00 pm. At Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 south Seneca.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2019