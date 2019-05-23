DUBOIS, WY-Brazil, Amy Lou was born to Marjorie and Spencer Gard on December 2, 1931 in Iola, Kansas. She taught in several small towns in Kansas finally arriving in Wichita, Kansas in 1965. Amy Lou taught over 3000 students in her 37-year career. She taught science at Hadley Junior High School for 30 years in Wichita. Amy Lou was also an avid traveler, going to many countries and all 50 states. She and her husband Jack spent their summers camping in Wyoming. Amy Lou had always longed to go on a hot air balloon ride and one year, as a gift, her family granted her that wish. As many of her friends and family can attest Amy Lou had an adventuresome spirit. In December 2018 Amy Lou was diagnosed with cancer and May 18, 2019 she lost her battle with cancer. There will be a Memorial celebration at the VFW in Dubois, Wyoming in July, date to be announced on Davis Funeral Home, Riverton, WY web site. Preceded in death: Parents; Spencer and Marjorie Gard; spouse, Jack Alden Brazil; brother-in-law, Daniel Creitz. Surviving family: son, C. Shane Brazil (Becky), Dubois, WY; granddaughter, Melina A Blackwell, Wichita, KS; great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Lillian Blackwell, Wichita, KS; sister-in-law, Jeanne Creitz; nephews, Danny Creitz (Shaila), Dennis Creitz (Monica); niece, Debbie Taiclet (Ken); many wonderful cousins and friends she dearly loved. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers: High Country Senior Center, 504 E Hays, Dubois, WY 82513 or Dubois VFW Auxiliary Post 10056, P.O. Box 88, Dubois, WY 82513.

