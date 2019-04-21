DERBY-McMullen, Amy 52, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, April 18, 2019. Visitation: Monday, April 22, 2019, from 1 to 8 p.m. with the family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd, Derby. Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd, Derby, KS 67037. She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Douglas Walden. Amy is survived by: husband, Vic McMullen; son, Victor R. (Julee) McMullen III of Derby; daughter, Emily Brooke (Zach) Ashford of Derby; mother, Martha Walden of Alabama; sister, Debbie (Steven) Evett of Florida. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to MD Anderson Melanoma Research or Kansas Humane Society.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019