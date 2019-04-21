Amy McMullen

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy McMullen.

DERBY-McMullen, Amy 52, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, April 18, 2019. Visitation: Monday, April 22, 2019, from 1 to 8 p.m. with the family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd, Derby. Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd, Derby, KS 67037. She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Douglas Walden. Amy is survived by: husband, Vic McMullen; son, Victor R. (Julee) McMullen III of Derby; daughter, Emily Brooke (Zach) Ashford of Derby; mother, Martha Walden of Alabama; sister, Debbie (Steven) Evett of Florida. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to MD Anderson Melanoma Research or Kansas Humane Society.
logo
Funeral Home
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Derby, KS   (316) 788-2828
funeral home direction icon