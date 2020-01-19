Gonzalez, Ana Maria (Ortiz) Passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the age of 57. She was born to Hilario and Felipa (Gutierrez) Ortiz in Harlington, Texas on June 22, 1962. Ana was preceded in death by her father and brothers, Miguel, Richard, Ismael, Randy. She is survived by her son, Hilario Rey Escalon; sisters, Graciela, Maria, Maria-Luisa; brothers, Vincent, Paul, Hilario, Alfred, Philip and Benjamin and numerous nieces and nephews. Ana proudly served in the United States Army. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with funeral service Wednesday, January 22 at 11:00 am, both at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca St., Wichita, Kansas, 67216.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020