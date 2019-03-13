Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ana Salisbury. View Sign

HAYWARD, WI-Salisbury, Ana age 46, of Hayward, WI passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Clinic in Eau Claire, WI. Ana Laura was born July 28, 1972 in Laredo, TX the daughter of Ramon and Juanita (Castillo) Munoz. She was raised in Corpus Christi, TX and graduated from high school there. After high school she worked for United Postal Service for a time before moving to Wichita, KS. In Wichita, Ana worked with Sharpline Converting Inc. that made automotive decals. She then began work with Appearance Group that focused on aircraft cleaning and detailing. While at the Appearance Group, Ana met Donald Salisbury. Ana and Don were married on October 20, 2001 in Wichita. Ana and Don lived in Syracuse, NY, Plattsburgh, NY, Ardmore, OK, New Castle, DE and finally settling in Hayward, WI in 2014. Ana was a homemaker raising her children while living in these areas. She also enjoyed cooking, flower gardening, and rearranging the home, going out on the pontoon, and being in the sun. Ana is survived by her husband of 17 years, Don; six children, Thomas Fuentes of Winter, WI, Alex Salisbury and Madison Salisbury of Hayward, Don (Mary Pietrusza) Salisbury of Hayward, Daniel (Missy Richardson) Salisbury of Artimus, PA, Lydia Ornelas of Wichita, KS; mother, Junaita Castillo of Wichita, KS; three grandchildren, Daniel Jr., Ryett, Raiyna; three sisters, Isabel Aguilera of Wichita, Raquel (David) Gallegos of Corpus Christi, TX, Olivia Munoz of Wichita; one brother, Ramon Munoz Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Ramon. A memorial service will be held for Ana at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16th, at Spider Lake Church Main Street Campus with Pastor David Teran officiating. A time of gathering will be held from noon until 1:00 p.m. at the church on main street. Online condolences may be left at

