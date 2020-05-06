Anastasia E. "Stacy" Sigg
OST-Sigg, Anastasia "Stacy" E. 87, passed away on May 3, 2020 in Wichita, KS. She was born on February 21, 1933 to the late Charles and Susan (Grassl) Lies. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Sigg. She is survived by her children; Glen (Jane) Sigg, Allan Sigg, Kevin (Millie) Sigg, sister; Charlotte Beat, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Memorial established at St Joseph Catholic School or St Joseph Catholic Church, Ost, KS. Private family services. Condolences may be left at Wulfastmortuary.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 6, 2020.
