HILLSBORO-Farha, Anastasia 36, died November 1, 2019 at Hillsboro Community Hospital in Hillsboro. She was born November 12, 1982 in Kwethluk, Alaska to Martin and Elena (Fisher) Nicolai. She married Isaac Farha June 3, 2007 in Kodiak, Alaska. Survivors include: husband, Fr. Isaac Farha of Hillsboro; son, Peter Farha; daughters, Melania Farha, Barbara Farha, Biana Farha all of the home; parents, Martin and Elena Nicolai of Kwethluk, Alaska; brothers, Jeremy Nicolai of Kwethluk, Alaska, Theodore Nicolai of Kwethluk, Alaska; sisters, Aquilina (Fr. Evon) Bereskin of Unalaska, Alaska, Mary Nicolai of Kwethluk, Alaska. Trisagion Prayers and Funeral 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral in Wichita (7515 East 13th) Officiated by Bishop +BASIL. Burial Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Old Mission Cemetery in Wichita. Memorials to Father Isaac and Family Memorial Fund in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 5, 2019