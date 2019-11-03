Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anderson "Andy" Chandler. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

TOPEKA-Chandler, Anderson "Andy" passed away on Oct. 29, 2019. He was born in Wichita, KS, on Jan. 21, 1926, to Charles and Laura (Throckmorton) Chandler. Anderson's early life was spent in Wichita, enjoying a close-knit family, boy scouting, being a part of the 'College Hill Gang', and graduating from Wichita East High School. Andy attended Wichita State University in 1943 and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. After being honorably discharged he enrolled at the University of Kansas in Jan. 1946. While at KU he was a member of Delta Tau Delta National Social Fraternity, and Scabbard and Blade, a college military honor society. He graduated with honors in 1948 with a degree in business. Having served as an ROTC cadet captain, he went on to receive a commission as Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. In 1948, Andy married Patricia Hinshaw, his high school sweetheart and moved to Sterling, KS where he joined Farmers State Bank. He completed the graduate program in banking at the University of Wisconsin, and attended Harvard University's senior bank officer seminar. The family moved to Topeka in 1958 after purchasing Fidelity State Bank and Trust Company. He served as both president and chairman of the board until 2009. In May of 2018, the 60th anniversary of his joining the bank, Andy retired as chairman of the board. Andy served as president of the Kansas Bankers Association, Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, Kansas Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Greater Topeka, Downtown Topeka, Inc., Young Men's Christian Association, and the Native Sons and Daughters of Kansas. He was also a member of the Orient Lodge #51, AF&AM and the Arab Shriners, both in Topeka. Andy's involvement with the Boy Scouts included board memberships in the Santa Fe Trails and Jayhawk Area councils, serving the latter as council president. He served as president of the North Central Region, as a member of National Executive Board, and chairman of the national properties committee. He received the leadership God and Service award, as well as the St. George Emblem of the Catholic Church. His proudest honors were receiving the three highest scouting volunteer awards, the Jayhawk Council's Silver Beaver Award in 1979, the North Central Region's Silver Antelope Award in 1987, and the National Council's Silver Buffalo Award in 1995. He was the first Kansan to receive all three awards. Andy received the Patrick Henry Award in recognition of outstanding civilian service to the Armed Forces of the United States. Junior Achievement named him to the Topeka Business Hall of Fame. Washburn University awarded him an honorary Doctorate of Commerce, and the Association of Fundraising Professionals honored him with the Outstanding Philanthropy Award. Andy was also an active and generous alumnus of KU. He was the president of the KU Union Memorial Corporation, and served on the KU Business School and KU Endowment Association boards. He endowed the Anderson Chandler Business School lecture series and the Anderson Chandler Teaching Professorship in Business. He also established the Anderson Chandler Scholarship Fund at KU for graduates of Kansas high schools. In recognition for service to KU, the Business School named Andy a distinguished alumnus in 1998, and Alumni Association awarded Andy the Fred Ellsworth Medallion in 1997, and the Distinguished Service Citation in 2010. Andy and Patricia celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1998. Patricia passed away in 1999 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. Andy later married Edith Lessenden and was blessed with another 13 years of marriage before her passing. Over his lifetime Andy enjoyed traveling, visiting all seven continents, spending time at his Colorado home, collecting antique cars, golfing, tennis, skiing, reading, and of course KU athletics. He also enjoyed telling a good joke. Andy is survived by four daughters, Cathleen Chandler Stevenson (David), Cynthia Chandler, Corliss Miller (Larry), and Colette Gaches (Ronald); ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life following at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9th, at First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison, Topeka, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison, Topeka, KS, 66612; Jayhawk Area Council Boy Scouts of America, 1020 SE Monroe, Topeka, KS 66612; or KU Endowment, PO Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044.

