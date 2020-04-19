Contreras III, Andres B. born February 5, 1982 passed away April 10, 2020. He was the owner of Andy and Sons Lawncare LLC. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Clark; daughter, Mia Ortega; sons, Angelo Lopez, Jose Ortega; brothers, Charles Gray, Matthew Contreras, Zachary Contreras; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and three grandchildren. Andres was preceded in death by his parents, Judy Clarice Contreras and Andres Garcia Contreras Jr. Private service: 1 to 3 p.m., April 20, Bakers Funeral Home, 6100 E.Central, Wichita KS
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020