Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Andrew's life story with friends and family

Share Andrew's life story with friends and family

Andrew Baughns

July 29, 1946 - September 22, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Andrew Harrell Baughns born July 29, 1946, passed away September 22, 2020.

United States Air Force Military Veteran and Corbin Company Technician.

Survived by wife Martha Lynn Baughns; children Kenyosia N. Baughns, Tasha M. Hernandez, Iasha M. Williams and Andrew H. Baughns Jr. Wake Service, St. Luke Church of God in Christ, Friday, October 02, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Going Home Celebration, Hiding Place Church, Saturday, October 03, 2020 1:00 PM.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store