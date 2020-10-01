1/1
Andrew Baughns
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Baughns
July 29, 1946 - September 22, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Andrew Harrell Baughns born July 29, 1946, passed away September 22, 2020.
United States Air Force Military Veteran and Corbin Company Technician.
Survived by wife Martha Lynn Baughns; children Kenyosia N. Baughns, Tasha M. Hernandez, Iasha M. Williams and Andrew H. Baughns Jr. Wake Service, St. Luke Church of God in Christ, Friday, October 02, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Going Home Celebration, Hiding Place Church, Saturday, October 03, 2020 1:00 PM.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved