Andrew Baughns
July 29, 1946 - September 22, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Andrew Harrell Baughns born July 29, 1946, passed away September 22, 2020.
United States Air Force Military Veteran and Corbin Company Technician.
Survived by wife Martha Lynn Baughns; children Kenyosia N. Baughns, Tasha M. Hernandez, Iasha M. Williams and Andrew H. Baughns Jr. Wake Service, St. Luke Church of God in Christ, Friday, October 02, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Going Home Celebration, Hiding Place Church, Saturday, October 03, 2020 1:00 PM.
Published in Wichita Eagle from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.