Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Christopher Hawins. View Sign

SARASOTA, FL.-Hawkins, Andrew Christopher age 24, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Andrew was born November 30, 1994 in Topeka, Kansas to Nicole Hawkins and Herb Hawkins. Andrew attended Eisenhower High School in Goddard Kansas graduating in 2013 magna cum laude. He participated in band, cross country, football, track, and basketball. He was an eagle scout and lifeguard at the local YMCA. After Graduating he attended Kansas State University, was a member of Acacia Fraternity, he graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Kinesiology. Andrew loved life, and he loved his family and friends. He was adventurous, selfless, with a contagious laugh and smile, he was a friend to everyone he met. Andrew is survived by; father, Herb Hawkins III and mother, Nicole Hawkins; brother, Christian Hawkins, brother, Preston Hawkins and sister, Kinsley Hawkins; grandmother, Barb Hawkins, grandfather, Roger Manz and grandmother, Cindy Manz. Andrew was preceded in death by; grandfather, Herbert Hawkins, Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to, Andrew Hawkins Memorial, c/o First National Bank, 18400 W. Kellogg Dr., Goddard, KS. 67052. Rosary will be held 6pm, Monday, March 4, 2019 and Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30am, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, both at Church of the Holy Spirit.



SARASOTA, FL.-Hawkins, Andrew Christopher age 24, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Andrew was born November 30, 1994 in Topeka, Kansas to Nicole Hawkins and Herb Hawkins. Andrew attended Eisenhower High School in Goddard Kansas graduating in 2013 magna cum laude. He participated in band, cross country, football, track, and basketball. He was an eagle scout and lifeguard at the local YMCA. After Graduating he attended Kansas State University, was a member of Acacia Fraternity, he graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Kinesiology. Andrew loved life, and he loved his family and friends. He was adventurous, selfless, with a contagious laugh and smile, he was a friend to everyone he met. Andrew is survived by; father, Herb Hawkins III and mother, Nicole Hawkins; brother, Christian Hawkins, brother, Preston Hawkins and sister, Kinsley Hawkins; grandmother, Barb Hawkins, grandfather, Roger Manz and grandmother, Cindy Manz. Andrew was preceded in death by; grandfather, Herbert Hawkins, Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to, Andrew Hawkins Memorial, c/o First National Bank, 18400 W. Kellogg Dr., Goddard, KS. 67052. Rosary will be held 6pm, Monday, March 4, 2019 and Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30am, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, both at Church of the Holy Spirit. Funeral Home Resthaven Mortuary

11800 West Highway 54

Wichita , KS 67209

(316) 722-2100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close