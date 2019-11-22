Taylor, Andrew Eldon "Andy" 35, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born May 24, 1984 in Wichita, KS. Andy worked as a welder for 16 years. He liked fishing and spending time outdoors. Andy enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Taylor; grandparents, Eldon and Doris Taylor, and Wilbur Arnn. Andy is survived by his mother, Donna (Kerry) Castleberry; sister, Melissa (Joel) Walker; step-brothers, Evan (Katie) Castleberry and Garrett Castleberry; grandmother, Faye Arnn; nephews, Leighton and Abram Burnett; and niece, Regan Burnett. Visitation: Friday, November 22, 2019, from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral: 10 am, Saturday, November 23, 2019, both at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Interment to follow at Branson Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219 or the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2019