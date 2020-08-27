Finch, Andrew "Drew" 31, passed away August 24, 2020. An open viewing will be Friday from 1:00-8:00 p.m. at Broadway Mortuary. The family will be present from 6:00-8:00 p.m. He was preceded in death by grandpa, Richard Chepil. Survivors include father, David Finch; mother, Shari Urban; son, Mason Finch; sister, Jade Finch; grandparents, Sue Chepil, Bill and Ginger Finch, and Papa Don Potts; nephews, one niece, and many other friends and family. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com
. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary.