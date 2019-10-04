Peck, Andrew John 44, of Wichita died Sept. 23 at St. Francis surrounded by family. He was born March 20, 1975, in Wichita to June (Peck) Burger (née Seldorsen) and Jerauld Peck Sr., the youngest of their 10 children. He graduated from Wichita Southeast and attended WSU Tech and Allen Community College. He enjoyed reading, computers, gaming, biking and RC cars, and loved showing off his blacksmithing skills at the Renaissance Festival. He is survived by siblings Jeanne (Jeff) Garlach and Ruth (Mike) Nurse of Wichita, Mary (Mark) Freimiller of Iola, Jerauld Jr. (Kathy) Peck of Las Vegas, Nevada, Kathleen (Russell) Rush of Portland, Maine, Nancy (Mike) Ford of Iola, Helen Humphress of Haysville, Carol (Tim) Murray of Orlando, Florida; 18 nieces and nephews, and 16 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother June Burger, father Jerauld Peck Sr., sister Laurel Walker, brother-in-law Patrick Humphress and niece Jourdan Rush.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 4, 2019