Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew John Peck. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Peck, Andrew John 44, of Wichita died Sept. 23 at St. Francis surrounded by family. He was born March 20, 1975, in Wichita to June (Peck) Burger (née Seldorsen) and Jerauld Peck Sr., the youngest of their 10 children. He graduated from Wichita Southeast and attended WSU Tech and Allen Community College. He enjoyed reading, computers, gaming, biking and RC cars, and loved showing off his blacksmithing skills at the Renaissance Festival. He is survived by siblings Jeanne (Jeff) Garlach and Ruth (Mike) Nurse of Wichita, Mary (Mark) Freimiller of Iola, Jerauld Jr. (Kathy) Peck of Las Vegas, Nevada, Kathleen (Russell) Rush of Portland, Maine, Nancy (Mike) Ford of Iola, Helen Humphress of Haysville, Carol (Tim) Murray of Orlando, Florida; 18 nieces and nephews, and 16 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother June Burger, father Jerauld Peck Sr., sister Laurel Walker, brother-in-law Patrick Humphress and niece Jourdan Rush.

Peck, Andrew John 44, of Wichita died Sept. 23 at St. Francis surrounded by family. He was born March 20, 1975, in Wichita to June (Peck) Burger (née Seldorsen) and Jerauld Peck Sr., the youngest of their 10 children. He graduated from Wichita Southeast and attended WSU Tech and Allen Community College. He enjoyed reading, computers, gaming, biking and RC cars, and loved showing off his blacksmithing skills at the Renaissance Festival. He is survived by siblings Jeanne (Jeff) Garlach and Ruth (Mike) Nurse of Wichita, Mary (Mark) Freimiller of Iola, Jerauld Jr. (Kathy) Peck of Las Vegas, Nevada, Kathleen (Russell) Rush of Portland, Maine, Nancy (Mike) Ford of Iola, Helen Humphress of Haysville, Carol (Tim) Murray of Orlando, Florida; 18 nieces and nephews, and 16 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother June Burger, father Jerauld Peck Sr., sister Laurel Walker, brother-in-law Patrick Humphress and niece Jourdan Rush. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close