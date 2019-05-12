Jacobsen, Andrew Leigh 19, of Wichita, KS, passed away Saturday, May 4th. Andrew was born in Dallas, TX on February 29, 2000. He lived most of his life in Wichita, KS and graduated from Wichita South High School in 2018. Andrew is survived by his mother and stepfather, Rebecca Jacobsen-Gay and Mike Gay, his father, Robert Jacobsen, grandparents, Alice Hernandez and Charles and Charlene Walther, brother, Joseph Jacobsen, his sisters, Angelina Jacobsen, Sarah Jacobsen, Gabrielle (Korey) Orth, and Yvonne Sendejas, and his five nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held Thursday, May 16, at 10:30 am at New Covenant UMC in Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019