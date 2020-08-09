Pelz, Andrew Robert 44, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Rosary, 10:00 a.m.; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., both Tuesday, August 11 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Andrew was a former longtime employee of the family business, Pelz Liquor Store, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors: parents, Ramona "Mona" and Monte Pelz of Wichita; daughter, Mae R. Pelz of Arkansas City; sisters, Julie (Brad) Hying of Andover, Erin Pelz and Mary (Kris) Terhune of Wichita; mother of his daughter, Diana Pelz of Arkansas City; nephews, Nick and Chase Hying, Henry and Roman Terhune; niece, Daphne Terhune; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials established with St. Catherine of Siena Church, 3642 N. Ridge Rd., Wichita, KS 67205 and The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com