Rust, Andrew 47, entered eternal life on December 14, 2019 after a year-long, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Andy was the music teacher at Freeman Elementary in Haysville until his declining health forced his resignation this summer. His passions included family, music, sailing, and Shocker basketball. He was preceded in death by father, Richard Rust. Survivors include wife, Brenda; daughter, Lily; mother, Marilyn (Steve) Travis; brother, Chris; uncle, John Trimble; step-siblings, Jamie (Brian) Travis, Kael (Melissa) Travis; parents-in-law, Bill & Vonda Pickett; sister-in-law, Melanie (Hans) Asmussen; four nieces and two nephews. The family would like to thank all of those who were on "Team Andy" including friends, co-workers, students, neighbors and those involved with his medical and spiritual care. A rosary vigil will be Tuesday, December 17th at 7 pm with a funeral Mass at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 18th, both at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3636 N. Ridge Rd in Wichita. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Ascension Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are established with the Ukulele Kids Club Inc., 10097 Cleary Blvd. Suite #110, Plantation, FL 33324, St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, and an education fund for Lily Rust, uGift KS Learning Quest, https://www.ugift529.com/home.html, use code L38-R4W. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 17, 2019