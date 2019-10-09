Peterka, Andrew S. 29, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. Funeral Service, 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Preceded in death by his father, Thomas J. Peterka; uncles, Larry Peterka and William Lane; aunts, Rita Peterka and Diane Lane Guntert. Survivors: his mother, Martha Lane Peterka; brother, Aaron Peterka; aunts, Delores Young and Jan Lane; uncle Don Peterka; several cousins, friends, and the many direct care workers and support staff who gave him so much and whose lives he touched as well. Memorial established with Starkey, Inc., 4500 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019