Andrew S. Peterka

Guest Book
  •  
    - Brad Denham
  • "Andrew, you will be missed dearly. I'm going to miss our..."
    - Rachel Bonilla
  • "Words can not express the gravity of loss that everyone is..."
    - Brad Denham
Service Information
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-773-4553
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Peterka, Andrew S. 29, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. Funeral Service, 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Preceded in death by his father, Thomas J. Peterka; uncles, Larry Peterka and William Lane; aunts, Rita Peterka and Diane Lane Guntert. Survivors: his mother, Martha Lane Peterka; brother, Aaron Peterka; aunts, Delores Young and Jan Lane; uncle Don Peterka; several cousins, friends, and the many direct care workers and support staff who gave him so much and whose lives he touched as well. Memorial established with Starkey, Inc., 4500 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.