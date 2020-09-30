1/1
September 26, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - Andrew Short, age 76, ret. truck driver, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. Visitation, Thursday, October 1, 9am-1pm, with family present Noon-1pm,; Services to follow at 1pm, Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Preceded by parents, Orvale and Loretta (Gentry) Short; brothers, Walter and Donald Short. Survived by son, Marvin Short of Haysville; grandsons, Luke and Andrew Short of Harrison, AR; brother, Harold (Katherine) Short of Mountain Home, AR. Memorial: The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. www.shinklemortuary.com.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Shinkle Mortuary
OCT
1
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Shinkle Mortuary
OCT
1
Service
01:00 PM
Shinkle Mortuary
