Andrew Short
September 26, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - Andrew Short, age 76, ret. truck driver, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. Visitation, Thursday, October 1, 9am-1pm, with family present Noon-1pm,; Services to follow at 1pm, Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Preceded by parents, Orvale and Loretta (Gentry) Short; brothers, Walter and Donald Short. Survived by son, Marvin Short of Haysville; grandsons, Luke and Andrew Short of Harrison, AR; brother, Harold (Katherine) Short of Mountain Home, AR. Memorial: The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. www.shinklemortuary.com
