Andrew Williams Jr.
Williams, Andrew Jr. 75, passed away June 30, 2020. Wake 6-8 p.m. Tues. July 7th at Central Avenue Funeral Services 2703 E. Central. Homegoing Celebration 11 a.m. Wed. July 8th at New Jerusalem Baptist Church 1625 N. Madison. Survived by wife Jane Williams; son Curtis Jones; daughters Alva Power, Christine Williams, Judy Franklin, Rachel Ehue, Jessica Guyton, ; brothers Jimmy, James, Sanders, Earnest, Tommy and Otha Williams; sisters Minnie Williams, Essie Hill, Vera Birdow, Alice Williams, Sarah Reed, Almedia Wimbley, Jeannie Glover; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. Masks are required to attend wake and homegoing celebration.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Wake
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Central Avenue Funeral Service
JUL
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Central Avenue Funeral Service
2703 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 652-7397
