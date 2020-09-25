Andy Woodward

June 11, 1947 - September 5, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Paul Andrew "Andy" Woodward, June 11 1947 - September 5, 2020

Andy, 73, passed away after a short bout with cancer. He is survived by his sister, Opal Patricia Baker, Argyle, Tx and a host of friends He was a graduate of Wichita West High School and attended Wichita State University. He opened his first business, American Inland Yachts, in 1967. In 1989 he used his business experience to build a successful agency with Farmers Insurance until his retirement in 2018. Insurance was his vocation, but sailing was his passion. Andy was an avid sailor and a member of Ninnescah Sailing Association (NSA) since 1968. The NSA is the sailing organization at Cheney State Park, where Andy was the only three-time Commodore in NSA history, serving in 1995, 2008, and 2016. He also volunteered for the Cheney Lake Association and served on the board for the non-profit organization, Friends of Cheney Lake, Inc. Andy was instrumental in the vision and financing of the Afterdeck Activity Center, the Cheney cabins and a rock jetty, named Andy's Jetty, in his honor. With a master captain's license, Andy sailed boats to many ports. For over 20 years, he organized crews for bareboat adventures in his beloved British Virgin Islands. Andy wowed friends with his legendary caesar salad, spaghetti and famous omelets.

Please honor "Captain Andy" for his love of sailing by making a memorial contribution to the NSA Junior Sailing Program, teaching kids the joy of sailing. Contributions may be sent to Farmers Insurance, 2020 N Tyler Rd, Ste 128, Wichita KS, 67212

Due to the virus, a celebration of his life will be held in the spring at the NSA Afterdeck at Cheney Lake.





