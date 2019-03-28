Anetta DeHoff

DeHoff, Anetta 86, retired cosmetologist, died Monday, March 25, 2019. Visitation from 6-8 pm, Thursday, March 28, 2019; Funeral Service 1:00 pm, Friday, March 29, 2019, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Anetta had memberships in Shrine Tag-A-Longs, Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and Bowlers. She and her husband, Donald, enjoyed dancing and were active in the Shrine. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald DeHoff; daughter, Cynthia Hinkle. Survived by her brother, Jim (Florence) Bybee of Derby; daughters, Sondra K. Klein of Wichita, Cheryl Leger of Dallas, TX; sister-in-law, Lyla Bybee of Wichita; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial with: Encompass Home Health & Hospice, 245 N. Waco Ave. #125, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 28, 2019
