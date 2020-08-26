1/1
CLEARWATER-Solomon, Angela D. age 52, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Rosary, 6pm, Wed, Funeral Mass, 10am, Thurs, Both at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Clonmel. Survivors: daughters, Katie Solomon, Hailey Solomon, both of Lawrence, Hannah Solomon of Clearwater; parents, Alan Query of Goodland, Janis (Burkholder) Query of Clearwater; brother, Bradley (Shelly) Query of Ft. Worth, TX; sister, Ashley (Edward) Lange of Clearwater. In lieu of flowers, Memorials: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (Building Fund), 18630 W. 71st St. So, Viola, KS 67149. www.wsmortuary.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 26, 2020.
