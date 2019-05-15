Angelia L. "Angie" Jones (1969 - 2019)
Jones, Angelia L. "Angie" 49, of Wichita, KS entered into heaven on Fri., May 10, 2019. She was born in Wichita on December 3, 1969 to Gerald and Mary Strausz. Angie was a loving daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Strausz. Survivors include her father, Gerald (Diane) Strausz; sisters, Kelli Barnes and Kim (Mitch) Mainz; children, Jarrod (Talishia) Jones, Jason (Jade) Jones, Shannon (Connor) Pike, Dakota (Anna) Smith; grandchildren, Amelyanna Davis, Helene' Jones; AJ and KJ Sanchez; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thurs., May 16, 2019. Celebration of life service will be 2:00 p.m. on Fri., May 17, 2019, both at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD 20814.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 15, 2019
