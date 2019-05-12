Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Irene (Tarpy) Arbuckle. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

LAS VEGAS, NV-Arbuckle, Anita Irene (Tarpy) born December 28, 1938, passed away May 1, 2019 at the age of 80 in Las Vegas, NV after 7 years of Frontotemporal Dementia. She was preceded in death by her sons Jeffrey Pickering (2017), James Pickering (2007) and Jenae Arbuckle (2016). Anita was a loving wife of 54 years to Ralph Arbuckle. They moved to Las Vegas in June 2018. She leaves behind her daughters Donna Kestler (Las Vegas) and Paula Halstead (Wichita, KS), sister Evelyn Tarpy (St. Louis, MO) and brother Cliff Tarpy (Garrett Park, MD). Anita's love through her family extended to her grandchildren, Jessica Sazama (Wichita), Abigail Croft (England), Melissa Ortega (Las Vegas) Justin and Jamie Acklin (Las Vegas), Christopher and Michelle Cousins (Wichita). She leaves behind three great-grandsons Zachary and Isaiah Sazama (Mulvane, KS) and Joshua Cousins (Wichita) and eight great-granddaughters Arli and Hailey Ortega (Las Vegas), Jenna, Isabella and Olivia Acklin (Las Vegas) and Karra and Jasmine Acklin (S. Carolina) and Jada Cousins (Wichita). Anita graduated from Wichita West High School Class of 1956. Her love of music kept her involved for 17-year as a member of the Sweet Adeline's in Wichita, Chicago, Il and Kansas City, MO. She worked at Boeing in Wichita and in later years worked as an aid for childcare facilities in Kansas City and Wichita. She was the most gracious and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that anyone could ever ask for and will be missed greatly. Her remains will be kept with loving husband until they will rest together at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita. A Memorial service will be held by the family in Las Vegas, Nevada 89117. Condolences can be send to: Ralph Arbuckle, c/o Legacy House, 9750 W. Sunset Rd., Apt 221, Las Vegas, NV 89148.

Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019

