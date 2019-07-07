Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Stull. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MARYSVILLE, WA- Stull, Anita 63, of Marysville, Wash., passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, after a valiant battle against cancer. The youngest daughter of Vivian and Frederick Lawrence of Winfield, Anita was born Oct. 26, 1955. She graduated from Winfield High School in 1973 and graduated from Southwestern College in 1978. She married William Stull in 1979, and they happily celebrated more than 39 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law, James and Stella Stull. Anita is survived by husband, William , of Marysville, Wash.; sisters Nancy Travis of Columbia, Mo., and Martha Fitzwater, of Winfield; brother, Rick Lawrence, of Westminster, Colo.; sisters-in-law, Janet Stull, of Kaw City, Okla., Barb Swartzell and Denise Lampson, both of Arkansas City; and brother-in-law, Kenny Stull, of Arkansas City; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, and beloved rescued Cairn Terrier, Catey. A memorial service will be held at Grace Methodist Church, Winfield, KS., July 20, at 11am.

MARYSVILLE, WA- Stull, Anita 63, of Marysville, Wash., passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, after a valiant battle against cancer. The youngest daughter of Vivian and Frederick Lawrence of Winfield, Anita was born Oct. 26, 1955. She graduated from Winfield High School in 1973 and graduated from Southwestern College in 1978. She married William Stull in 1979, and they happily celebrated more than 39 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law, James and Stella Stull. Anita is survived by husband, William , of Marysville, Wash.; sisters Nancy Travis of Columbia, Mo., and Martha Fitzwater, of Winfield; brother, Rick Lawrence, of Westminster, Colo.; sisters-in-law, Janet Stull, of Kaw City, Okla., Barb Swartzell and Denise Lampson, both of Arkansas City; and brother-in-law, Kenny Stull, of Arkansas City; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, and beloved rescued Cairn Terrier, Catey. A memorial service will be held at Grace Methodist Church, Winfield, KS., July 20, at 11am. Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close