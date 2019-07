MARYSVILLE, WA- Stull, Anita 63, of Marysville, Wash., passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, after a valiant battle against cancer. The youngest daughter of Vivian and Frederick Lawrence of Winfield, Anita was born Oct. 26, 1955. She graduated from Winfield High School in 1973 and graduated from Southwestern College in 1978. She married William Stull in 1979, and they happily celebrated more than 39 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law, James and Stella Stull. Anita is survived by husband, William , of Marysville, Wash.; sisters Nancy Travis of Columbia, Mo., and Martha Fitzwater, of Winfield; brother, Rick Lawrence, of Westminster, Colo.; sisters-in-law, Janet Stull, of Kaw City, Okla., Barb Swartzell and Denise Lampson, both of Arkansas City; and brother-in-law, Kenny Stull, of Arkansas City; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, and beloved rescued Cairn Terrier, Catey. A memorial service will be held at Grace Methodist Church, Winfield, KS., July 20, at 11am.